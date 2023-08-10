Kades & Cheifetz LLC Sells 190 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after purchasing an additional 221,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,158,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 106,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,101. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.