Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.15. 31,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 573,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($6.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by ($1.89). Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 518.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
