Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.91. 51,037,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,398,578. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

