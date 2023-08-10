Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.94. 4,478,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

