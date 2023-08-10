Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.57. 21,865,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,215,510. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

