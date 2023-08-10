Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. 6,947,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,106,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

