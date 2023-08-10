Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) to Issue $0.50 None Dividend

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Shares of KRT stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $408.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.00.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $95.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
