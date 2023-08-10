Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) to Issue $0.50 None Dividend

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of KRT stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $408.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $95.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Karat Packaging by 6,881.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 90.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

