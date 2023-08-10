Kaspa (KAS) 1-Day Volume Tops $27.32 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $896.16 million and approximately $27.32 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,089,952,669 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,079,255,390.71918. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04507941 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $26,397,558.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

