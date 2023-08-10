Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.67.

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $156.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $139.63 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.