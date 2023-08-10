Kinney Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kinney Asset Management LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. eBay comprises 11.8% of Kinney Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kinney Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of eBay worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 0.9 %

eBay stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,957. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.