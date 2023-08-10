KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. 4,422,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,325. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.63%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

