KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $496.29. The company had a trading volume of 942,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,171. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $517.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.91 and its 200 day moving average is $421.17. The company has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,780 shares of company stock worth $21,349,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

