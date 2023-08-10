Komodo Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.08 million and approximately $199,724.87 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00099947 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00049687 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029472 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

