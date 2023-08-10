Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) PT Raised to €45.50 at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to €45.50 ($50.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance
Shares of VOPKY remained flat at $36.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
