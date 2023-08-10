Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) PT Raised to €45.50 at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to €45.50 ($50.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

Shares of VOPKY remained flat at $36.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks.

