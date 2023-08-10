Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 4.8 %

KOSS stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the second quarter valued at $264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

