Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Koss Stock Down 4.8 %
KOSS stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%.
Institutional Trading of Koss
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
