Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNUT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.30.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of DNUT stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 546,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,828. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $418.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

