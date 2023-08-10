Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) EVP Andrew B. Nace Purchases 2,728 Shares of Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $141,704.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KRO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 21,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.05. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -380.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,246,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 388,915 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

