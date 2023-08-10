Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $139.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.83.

KRYS traded up $2.25 on Monday, hitting $120.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,288. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $61.11 and a 12 month high of $131.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,624,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,667,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,993 shares of company stock worth $18,670,444. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

