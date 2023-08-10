Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down to $124.20

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $124.20, but opened at $115.00. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $111.32, with a volume of 174,803 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,993 shares of company stock worth $18,670,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

See Also

