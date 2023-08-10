Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Kura Sushi USA comprises 1.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.83. 47,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,462. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,318.83 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $110.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

