Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Kymera Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of KYMR traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,237. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 155,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 172,839 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

