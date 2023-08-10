L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 2.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,413. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

