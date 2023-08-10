Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Holdings Raised by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 232,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.49. 126,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.09. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

