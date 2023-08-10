Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) General Counsel Sells $17,459.20 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $17,459.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $658,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SWIM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 86,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.89 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

