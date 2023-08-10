Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Latham Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Latham Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Latham Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $497.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.25. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

In other news, CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $153,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 819,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,881.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

