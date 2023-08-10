Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
