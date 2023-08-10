Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Laureate Education Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.74. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

