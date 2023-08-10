Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,504,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,643,488. The company has a market capitalization of $788.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,677 shares of company stock worth $9,931,461. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

