Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $516,000 Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,911,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth $68,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at about $29,545,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the first quarter worth approximately $25,172,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Embecta by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Trading Down 3.2 %

Embecta stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Embecta

Embecta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.