Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,377 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,137,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

