Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases 33,936 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 4.5% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.08% of Accenture worth $122,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.41. 1,862,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.39 and a 200-day moving average of $288.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

