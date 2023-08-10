Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,763 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $515.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,166. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94. The stock has a market cap of $235.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

