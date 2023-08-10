Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.11% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $81,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE EL traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.94. 2,724,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.59 and a 52 week high of $284.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

