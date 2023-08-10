Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 7,817 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $177,289.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,704,096.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $236,222.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $414,816.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $392,544.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $394,632.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $374,680.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $153,138.75.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $209,768.25.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $85,268.56.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,519. The stock has a market cap of $535.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.