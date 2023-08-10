LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Raised to $105.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.94. The stock had a trading volume of 99,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,963. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 8.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

