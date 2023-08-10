Lisk Hits One Day Trading Volume of $950,391.44 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Lisk has a total market cap of $118.73 million and approximately $950,391.44 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001903 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,487,459 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.