Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.23% from the company’s previous close.
Local Bounti Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LOCL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,299. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 million. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 90.64% and a negative net margin of 420.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Local Bounti will post -11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
