Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.23% from the company’s previous close.

Local Bounti Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOCL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,299. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 million. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 90.64% and a negative net margin of 420.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Local Bounti will post -11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

About Local Bounti

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Local Bounti by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,324,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 3,361,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Local Bounti by 76.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 927,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Local Bounti by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Local Bounti by 1,075.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Local Bounti by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

