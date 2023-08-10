Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $451.01. The company had a trading volume of 200,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,258. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

