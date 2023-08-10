Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.93

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.93 and last traded at $63.79, with a volume of 26284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,271.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,676,050 shares of company stock worth $187,644,605 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Loews

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 616.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,120 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Loews by 587.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 326,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 278,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

