Loop Capital Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $31.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 734,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 223.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,657,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,437,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $3,378,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

