Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.71. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 2,455,213 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after buying an additional 34,020,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,611,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

