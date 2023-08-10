LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 266.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.44.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LuxUrban Hotels news, CEO Brian Ferdinand bought 50,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,825 shares in the company, valued at $596,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,700. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of LuxUrban Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

