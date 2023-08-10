Mac Armstrong Sells 10,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,007,675.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $2,336,800.00.

Palomar Price Performance

PLMR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. 84,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,320. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 241,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,029 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Palomar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Palomar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

