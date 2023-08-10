Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,601,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Macy’s has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Macy’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,201,000 after buying an additional 1,605,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its position in Macy’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

