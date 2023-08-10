Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of MALJF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 5,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
