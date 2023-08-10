Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Susquehanna

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGNI. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 9,179,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,596. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $134,803.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,173.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

