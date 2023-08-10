Main Street Capital’s (MAIN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAIN. B. Riley raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $41.30. 286,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

