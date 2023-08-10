Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 10,000 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 97.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 843,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 162.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Burford Capital Stock Up 5.3 %

Burford Capital stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 1,498,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,144. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burford Capital

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

