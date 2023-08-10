Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $10.37 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,281,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.79. 4,322,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $327.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

