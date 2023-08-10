Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,070,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 123,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

STLA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.77. 13,363,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,022,823. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

