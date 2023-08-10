Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Invests $237,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 303,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.98. 19,476,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,059,379. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

